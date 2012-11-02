METALS-Copper steadies as U.S. dollar slips
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Copper steadied in early trading on Wednesday, after slipping overnight, as a weaker U.S. dollar limited profit taking.
WASHINGTON Nov 2 Europe's financial crisis remains the biggest hurdle to global economic recovery and will be in focus at a meeting of world finance chiefs in Mexico City this weekend, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday.
"Recognizing that Europe remains the strongest headwind to global growth, there will be considerable interest among the G20 on the European crisis response," the official said.
The comments contrast with those from some other members of the Group of 20 leading economies, who said the United States' own fiscal problems will loom largest at the G20 meetings.
The senior U.S. Treasury official, who spoke with reporters on condition of anonymity, also said the meetings will focus on further measures to be taken by countries in emerging economies to strengthen domestic demand and loosen exchange rate policy.
The official focused particularly on China, which still has "further to go" in having a flexible exchange rate - although it has allowed the yuan currency to appreciate recently.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe