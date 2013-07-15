(Removes quotation marks, attribution from paragraph 7)
WASHINGTON, July 15 The United States supports
the role of the International Monetary Fund in helping the euro
zone restore financial stability, a senior U.S. Treasury
official said on Monday.
"It is always easy to second-guess, once financial
conditions have stabilized somewhat, decisions that are made at
the height of the crisis," said Lael Brainard, the top U.S.
official for international economic affairs.
"But what we learned from our crisis is that it's critical
to act with decisive force," she said during a conference in
Washington. "It's really for the euro area to decide how to take
that forward."
Brainard spoke ahead of this weekend's meeting in Moscow of
finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20
leading economies. Europe's slow path to recovery is likely to
be a focus of discussions, as well as possible risks in emerging
markets and slower growth in China.
The IMF began a partnership with European institutions
several years ago to help stem the debt crisis in Europe and
prevent it from spreading to the rest of the world. But the
lenders have had to contend with divergent rules and modes of
operation, leading some officials to urge the IMF to play a
smaller role in future European rescue packages.
In previous meetings, the United States has encouraged
European countries that have a trade surplus, such as Germany,
to focus on boosting domestic demand in order to help the
recovery. The tone is likely to be similar this time, as
Brainard urged Europe to have a "demand plan" to boost growth,
and also to move quickly toward a banking union.
The United States said it is coming into the G-20 meetings
with its strongest economy since the group started meeting,
perhaps giving it a better bargaining position as it pushes for
growth measures. The G-20 first started meeting in 2008.
RESILIENT ECONOMIES
Brainard minimized the risks to global growth from emerging
economies, which have been hit by capital outflows as markets
fret over the end of ultra-loose monetary policy from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
"If we look across (emerging markets) broadly, we see more
resilience as a group. We see more flexibility in exchange
rates, more ability to allow shocks to be absorbed, as well as
better buffers being built into systems," she said.
Brainard added that some developing economies face risks,
especially if economic risks overlap with political crises, and
the United States was monitoring those closely.
Political instability combined with thwarted growth
expectations have prompted a wave of protests and social unrest
in places like Turkey, Brazil and Egypt in recent weeks.
"But ... as a group, many of the emerging economies have
substantial capacity still to support domestic demand, and to
contribute to global growth," Brainard said. "And of course many
of those are in the G-20, and we'll continue to emphasize this."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler)