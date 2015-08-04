By Richard Weizel
| MILFORD, Conn.
MILFORD, Conn. Aug 4 U.S. casino operator MGM
Resorts International Inc sued Connecticut on Tuesday,
challenging a law that would allow one of the state's two Native
American tribes to build a casino off reservation land but would
not allow MGM to bid for the project.
The suit, filed in federal court in Hartford, comes as MGM
is in the process of building one of the first casinos
to open in neighboring Massachusetts, in the city of Springfield
not far from the Connecticut border.
Connecticut's federally recognized Mashantucket Pequot and
Mohegan tribes respectively operate the state's Foxwoods and
Mohegan Sun casinos on their reservations, which is allowed
under a 1998 federal law that cleared the way for tribes to
operate gambling establishments on their native lands.
Las Vegas-based MGM said its suit does not attempt to
challenge the U.S. Indian Gaming Regulatory Act but rather
claims that a Connecticut law that would allow the two tribes to
bid for a commercial casino off reservation land, but blocks
non-Native American entities from bidding, violates the U.S.
Constitution.
"There is no constitutionally legitimate basis for the
(state) act's discrimination in favor of the preferred tribes
and against all other potential bidders," the company, which
generated some $10.1 billion in revenue last year, said in a
court filing.
Connecticut and tribal officials did not immediately respond
to a request for comment on the law, signed by Governor Dannel
Malloy in June.
Supporters of the law had expressed concern that the new
$800 million MGM casino in Springfield, one of three casino
resorts featuring table games allowed in Massachusetts by a 2011
law, would siphon off customers.
The Connecticut law would block MGM from pursuing what it
called a "two-stop strategy," common in the industry to attract
more gamblers to the area, in which a developer opens two
casinos relatively near each other. The lawsuit noted that the
Mohegan tribe attempted a similar maneuver last year when it bid
for one of the three Massachusetts casino licenses.
Its bid was ultimately unsuccessful with Wynn Resorts Ltd
winning the rights to build a $1.75 billion casino just
outside Boston.
The 2011 Massachusetts law legalizing casino gambling
resorts cleared the way for the creation of one smaller casino,
featuring slot machines but no table games like poker or
blackjack. That property, the Plainridge Park Casino, located
about 35 miles (56 km) southwest of Boston, opened its doors in
June.
(Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Sandra Maler)