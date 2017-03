BOSTON, Sept 16 The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Tuesday awarded a license to build a casino just outside Boston to Las Vegas developer Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Wynn, which proposed to build a casino in Everett, beat out rival Mohegan Sun, which operates one of the biggest U.S. casino resorts in Connecticut and is owned by that state's Mohegan tribe, by a margin of three to one. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)