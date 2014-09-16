(Adds deal spells end to Suffolk Downs horse racing track,
background on casinos in northeastern U.S.)
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, Sept 16 The Massachusetts Gaming
Commission on Tuesday awarded a license to build a $1.6 billion
casino just outside Boston to Las Vegas developer Wynn Resorts
Ltd.
Wynn, which aims to build a 27-story casino on the Mystic
River in Everett, won a three to one commission vote over rival
Mohegan Sun. It won the second of three resort-casino licenses
allowed under a 2011 law legalizing casino gambling in the
state.
"This has been a really, really difficult decision," James
McHugh, one of the four commissioners, told reporters. "The two
were very close together. The Wynn applicant had the edge in the
economic benefits that it would provide to the community and the
region."
Wynn has said that its 100,000-square foot (10,000-square
meter) casino floor and 550-room hotel will employ about 4,000
people permanently. Officials said it could take three to four
years to build the Everett casino, which will be located on the
former site of a chemical factory.
The deal spells the end of the road for Boston's Suffolk
Downs horse racing track, which was to adjoin Mohegan Sun's
proposed casino and was counting on new visitors to boost its
sagging fortunes.
"We will be meeting with employees and horsemen over the
next several days to talk about how we wind down racing
operations as a 79-year legacy of thoroughbred racing in
Massachusetts will be coming to an end," said Chip Tuttle, the
track's chief operating officer.
Mohegan Sun, owned by Connecticut's Mohegan tribe, operates
a resort casino complex in that state that is one of the largest
in the United States.
The commission previously granted the right to develop a
casino in Springfield, along the state's Connecticut border, to
MGM Resorts International, though the formal award has
been put on hold until after voters decide in November on a
ballot initiative that could repeal the casino law.
The commission has yet to rule on a third license, to
operate a casino around the Cape Cod beach resort area.
The spread of casino gambling through the northeastern
United States, where New York, Pennsylvania and Maine also
feature casinos, has taken a heavy toll on New Jersey's Atlantic
City, which has seen four casinos close his year, most recently
the Trump Plaza, which closed its doors early Tuesday morning.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and
Grant McCool)