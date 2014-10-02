BOSTON Oct 2 A federal grand jury on Thursday
indicted three men on charges they tried to conceal a mob
associate's ownership stake in land near Boston upon which Wynn
Resorts has proposed to build a $1.6 billion casino.
Prosecutors claim that Charles Lightbody, Dustin DeNunzio,
and Anthony Gattineri lied and forged documents to hide from
Wynn and state officials the fact that Lightbody, a convicted
felon and known Mafia associate, was part owner of the land in
Everett, just north of Boston.
They were arrested on Thursday and charged with wire fraud
and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, crimes that can carry
penalties of up to 20 years in prison, according to a joint
press release issued by the office of U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz
and Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley.
A state grand jury also indicted the three men on charges of
impeding a gaming investigation, conspiracy and tampering with
evidence, according to the release.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission last month awarded Las
Vegas developer Wynn a license to build the 27-story casino on
the Mystic River in Everett, over rival Mohegan Sun. It was the
second of three resort-casino licenses allowed under a 2011 law
legalizing casino gambling in the state.
Wynn has said that the 100,000-square foot (10,000-square
meter) casino floor and 550-room hotel will employ about 4,000
people permanently but could take three to four years to build.
The arrival of casinos in Massachusetts has triggered fierce
debate between proponents, who tout the economic boost, and
critics, who worry casinos could increase crime, traffic and
so-called problem gambling.
Gambling opponents have gathered enough signatures to
trigger a referendum on the casino law in November, which has
the potential to void the licenses.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Andrew Hay)