Aug 9 A federal appeals court on Tuesday said New Jersey cannot enforce a 2014 law permitting wagering on sports, a decision that could end a years-long effort to allow sports betting in the state.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said the New Jersey law conflicted with a federal law limiting sports betting to a handful of states, including Nevada. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by W Simon)