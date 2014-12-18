NEW YORK Dec 17 New York state approved three
casino developments worth $1.4 billion on Wednesday that promise
to add more than 5,000 jobs to the sluggish upstate economy and
generate around $300 million in tax revenues for state coffers.
New York is aiming for a bigger chunk of the $38 billion
national gambling industry by tapping into demand from the huge
New York City market. The move could head off growing
competition in the region. Massachusetts is set to expand
gambling after voter approval this year.
Gambling is heavily regulated in the United States. The
decision by New York's Gaming Facility Location Board marks the
end of a lengthy review process and is the latest step toward
expanding gambling beyond resorts on Indian reservations that
have traditionally had the lion's share.
New Yorkers voted to expand gambling in 2013. The initiative
was championed by Governor Andrew Cuomo who believes the resorts
will boost the economy and divert gamblers to the state.
"We want to use the upstate casinos as a magnate to draw
people from New York City upstate," said Cuomo ahead of the
board's decision. "We are trying to drive the upstate economy"
The expansion of gambling is a threat to established
locations such as Las Vegas and Atlantic City, New Jersey. In
Atlantic City, which has drawn gamblers from New York since the
late 1970s, four of 12 casinos have closed this year.
New York selected Montreign Resort and Casino to build a
$630 million development in Thompson in the Catskills. The plan
includes an 18-story resort with a 86,300 square foot (8,017.5
sqm) casino. Montreign predicts $301.6 million in gaming
revenues and $103.4 million in gaming tax revenues in 2019.
Rivers Casino and Resort won in Schenectady with a proposal
for a $300.1 million resort and 50,000-square-foot
(4,645-square-metre) casino. Rivers forecasts $222.5 million of
gaming revenues and $82.1 million in gaming tax revenues in
2019.
Lago Resort Casino won with a $425 million proposal to build
a 94,000-square-foot (8,733-square-meter) casino in Tyre. Lago
estimates $282 million of gaming revenues and $80 million in
gaming tax revenues in 2019.
The remaining 13 proposals were rejected, including the $1.5
billion Sterling Forest Resort by Malaysia's Genting,
Southeast Asia's biggest gaming group.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)