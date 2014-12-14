(Adds details on branch campus)
By Daniel Kelley
PHILADELPHIA Dec 13 A New Jersey college said
on Saturday it has completed its $18 million purchase of the
shuttered Showboat Atlantic City casino resort from Caesars
Entertainment Corp, a deal that would usher in a new
dormitory and a branch campus.
Officials from Richard Stockton College in nearby Galloway
Township, said in a statement they plan to convert some of the
1.4 million square foot building into dormitory space.
The Showboat has 1,329 hotel rooms and sits on 28 beachfront
acres.
Four Atlantic City casinos have closed this year, and city
officials have struggled find uses for the shuttered buildings.
The former casino floor would be converted to administrative
offices. Theaters at the building would, under the college's
plans, house facilities for dance, music and drama programs, the
school said.
One of the three towers will remain a hotel holding some 479
rooms opening sometime in the spring of 2015.
The college said dorm rooms could be used as hotel rooms
during summer months, when demand is high and most students are
away from campus.
The college said the purchase price is far less expensive
than new construction. The purchase was announced in
November.
Gaming companies, fearing new competition, have typically
inserted deed restrictions prohibiting new owners from
re-opening the properties as casinos.
"The diversification of activities available in AC stands to
benefit all of the city's stakeholders," said Caesars
Entertainment CEO Gary Loveman in a statement.
Caesars Entertainment closed Showboat in August, even though
it was profitable, to try to consolidate Atlantic City's
deteriorating gaming market.
Stockton College purchased the Seaview Resort in Galloway
Township in 2010 for $20 million. It uses part of the property
to train students in hospitality and generate revenue for the
college, and to house students.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania;
Editing by Eric M. Johnson and David Gregorio)