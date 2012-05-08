(Deletes extraneous word from headline, no change to text)

* Nearly 3,700 wells may be drilled at the site

* Project first proposed in 2006

WASHINGTON, May 8 Anadarko Petroleum Corp's huge natural gas field in Utah could produce over its life enough fuel equal to nearly a quarter of what the United States is expected to use this year, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said in announcing the Obama administration's approval of the project.

The project is on federal land and was first proposed in 2006. Nearly 3,700 wells are expected to be drilled over 10 years at Utah's Uinta Basin.

The field "will produce a significant amount of natural gas and help power the American economy, bring jobs to Utah and jobs that are spread throughout the United States," Salazar said.

Salazar said the wells could produce more than 6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas over the life of the field. If that all gets produced, it would be nearly a quarter the amount of the 25.5 trillion cubic feet that the United States is expected to use this year.

As hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, of shale gas and other technologies help drillers access vast sources of U.S. natural gas, prices for the fuel have fallen to about 10-year lows. If prices stay low it could discourage quick development of new natural gas sources.

The Utah field is not shale gas, but wells there will depend on fracking, an Anadarko spokesman said this week.

The Utah field is expected to support 875 long-term jobs at peak development and 4,300 short-term jobs. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner, Joe Silha in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)