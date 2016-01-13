WASHINGTON Jan 13 The two U.S. Senators from California on Wednesday urged the heads of federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, to offer help to the state to respond to its biggest methane leak in history.

-- Senators Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein, both Democrats, wrote to the heads of the Departments of Transportation and Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency, asking for a response to several questions by Friday.

-- The senators asked the agencies for updates on their actions, directions and advice they are providing California and Southern California Gas Company, which owns the site, where methane, the main component of natural gas, is leaking.

-- The senators asked for a legal analysis of any federal authorities that could apply to the leak and natural gas storage fields in general.

-- They asked for a technical analysis of whether Southern California Gas Company could more quickly reduce the gas stored at the facility to help fix the leak.

