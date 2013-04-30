WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. gasoline prices could
drop to the range of $3.20 to $3.40 a gallon by mid-summer
following a three-year low for the month in April, the American
Automobile Association (AAA) said on Tuesday.
"Families taking trips this summer can expect to pay lower
gas prices than recent years as long as there are not any
refinery problems or significant international news events,"
Avery Ash, an AAA spokesman, said in a statement.
U.S. motorists paid a national average of $3.55 a gallon
this month, the lowest level for April since 2010, AAA said.
Prices dropped in April about 13 cents a gallon, or 3.5 percent,
the biggest percentage decline for the month in 10 years.
The price could drop to $3.20 to $3.40 by mid-summer "if
current trends continue in regards to oil prices, motorist
demand and refinery production," it said.
The national average price on Tuesday was $3.51 a gallon,
the fourth-highest price recorded on the April 30 date, AAA
said.
Gas prices in recent years have fallen in early summer after
a springtime peak as refineries ramp up production ahead of the
summer driving season.
Over the next few weeks average prices could remain flat or
rise slightly because of maintenance and production issues, AAA
said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Grant McCool)