NEW YORK, June 29 Colonial Pipeline, the largest
U.S. refined products system, said on Thursday nominations on
its main gasoline line were below capacity for the second
consecutive five-day shipping period as inventories on the East
Coast remain elevated.
The pipeline will not be rationing space on its gasoline
line during the period as it typically does when nominations
exceed capacity, a Colonial spokeswoman told Reuters.
The company said last week demand on its main gasoline line
that hauls about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor
fuel was the weakest in nearly six years.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)