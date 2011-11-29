Nov 29 U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last
week as U.S. motorists pumped more of the fuel to visit friends
and family for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, MasterCard
said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Demand rose 3 percent in the week to Nov. 25, compared with
the previous week, according to the report.
The seasonal spike, however, was not enough to bring demand
above levels seen last year, MasterCard added. Last week's
gasoline consumption was 3.8 percent lower than year-ago
levels.
The price of gasoline remained 16.8 percent higher than
last year at $3.34 a gallon even after falling 6.00 cents a
gallon from the previous week.
The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 36th
consecutive week, down 4.1 percent compared with year-ago
levels.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)