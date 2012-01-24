Jan 24 U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last week as the holiday season ended and drivers returned in force to the roads, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Consumption rose 1.3 percent during the week to Jan. 20, compared with the week to Jan. 13, but fell 5.2 percent versus the same period last year, the report said.

The four-week moving average demand dropped 3.9 percent compared with last year, the 44th consecutive year-over-year decline.

Gasoline pries were unchanged during the week, remaining at $3.39 a gallon, up 9.4 percent from year-ago levels.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N), estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)