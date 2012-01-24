Jan 24 U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last
week as the holiday season ended and drivers returned in force
to the roads, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse
report on Tuesday.
Consumption rose 1.3 percent during the week to Jan. 20,
compared with the week to Jan. 13, but fell 5.2 percent versus
the same period last year, the report said.
The four-week moving average demand dropped 3.9 percent
compared with last year, the 44th consecutive year-over-year
decline.
Gasoline pries were unchanged during the week, remaining at
$3.39 a gallon, up 9.4 percent from year-ago levels.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)