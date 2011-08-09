NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week as high prices and economic uncertainty kept drivers off the road, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Average gasoline demand in the week to Aug. 5 dropped 3.3 percent year-on-year and declined 1.8 percent versus the previous week, the report said.

Over the latest four weeks, average U.S. gasoline consumption fell 2.2 percent from year-earlier levels, marking the 20th straight decline for the four-week average.

Four-week average gasoline demand posted its lowest monthly figure in July since MasterCard started publicizing its findings in 2005.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline stayed flat at $3.70 last week compared with the previous week, although prices were about 34.5 percent higher than a year earlier.