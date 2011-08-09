UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week as high prices and economic uncertainty kept drivers off the road, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Average gasoline demand in the week to Aug. 5 dropped 3.3 percent year-on-year and declined 1.8 percent versus the previous week, the report said.
Over the latest four weeks, average U.S. gasoline consumption fell 2.2 percent from year-earlier levels, marking the 20th straight decline for the four-week average.
Four-week average gasoline demand posted its lowest monthly figure in July since MasterCard started publicizing its findings in 2005.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline stayed flat at $3.70 last week compared with the previous week, although prices were about 34.5 percent higher than a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.