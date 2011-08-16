Gas line explosion in southeast Iran kills two - state broadcaster
DUBAI, Feb 6 A gas line explosion in southeastern Iran has killed two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported on its website on Monday.
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week from year-earlier levels as a dip in pump prices failed to tamp worries over the economic recovery, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Average gasoline demand in the week to Aug. 12 fell 4.6 percent year-on-year, though it rose slightly -- by 0.3 percent -- from the previous week, the data showed.
Over the latest four weeks, average U.S. gasoline consumption fell 3.4 percent from year-earlier levels, its 21st straight decline.
The average price of gasoline fell 7 cents to $3.63 a gallon last week from the week before, as dipping futures prices translated into cheaper fuel at the pump.
Prices, however, were 31.5 percent higher than a year earlier, MasterCard said.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Move would create one of the world's largest OSV suppliers (Adds shares, detail, background)
LONDON, Feb 6 Investors sought clarity on Monday in the face of a host of economic and political uncertainties but gave the benefit of the doubt to shares and the dollar, lifting both.