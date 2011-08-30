NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last week for the first time in over a month as Eastern Seaboard residents filled their tanks to evacuate for Hurricane Irene, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand rose 1.3 percent in the week to Aug. 26 compared with a year earlier, largely because of strong consumption related to the hurricane on the East Coast, MasterCard said.

Compared to the previous week, demand rose 2.5 percent.

The average price of gasoline at the pump last week fell a cent from the week before to $3.58 a gallon, MasterCard said.

"Prices at the pump are starting to level off as oil prices in the commodity markets have remained relatively steady," MasterCard gasoline analyst John Gamel said in a note.

The four-week average for demand fell 2.7 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.