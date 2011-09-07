NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. retail gasoline demand
fell precipitously last week as Hurricane Irene brought East
Coast drivers to a halt, MasterCard said in its weekly
SpendingPulse report on Wednesday.
Average demand fell 4.2 percent year-on-year last week,
before the Labor Day holiday weekend, as Irene damaged road
infrastructure when it pummeled U.S. Eastern Seaboard states.
Demand fell 5.9 percent compared with the previous week,
when drivers were filling their tanks to prepare for Irene.
High prices further depressed demand. The average cost of
gasoline at the pump last week rose 5 cents from the week
before to $3.63 a gallon.
The four-week average for demand fell 3 percent compared
with the same period a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)