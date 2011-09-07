NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell precipitously last week as Hurricane Irene brought East Coast drivers to a halt, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Wednesday.

Average demand fell 4.2 percent year-on-year last week, before the Labor Day holiday weekend, as Irene damaged road infrastructure when it pummeled U.S. Eastern Seaboard states.

Demand fell 5.9 percent compared with the previous week, when drivers were filling their tanks to prepare for Irene.

High prices further depressed demand. The average cost of gasoline at the pump last week rose 5 cents from the week before to $3.63 a gallon.

The four-week average for demand fell 3 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.