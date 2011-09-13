INSIGHT-Venezuela falls behind on oil-for-loan deals with China, Russia
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week as prices rose and Gulf Coast drivers stayed put because of Tropical Storm Lee coupled with wildfires in Texas, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Average demand fell 3.5 percent from a year ago and declined 2.4 percent from the previous week, MasterCard said.
Prices per gallon rose 3 cents week-on-week on average across the United States, MasterCard said, and at $3.66 were 36.6 percent higher than a year earlier.
The four-week average for demand marked its 25th straight decline, down 2.7 percent from a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. wheat supplies were seen shrinking below market estimates as the export outlook brightened despite ample global stocks and a firm dollar that had been seen as a brake on overseas demand, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 9 OPEC members have reportedly achieved a high level of compliance with the production cuts announced in November but their efforts to ramp up output ahead of the accord have left the market with a nasty hangover from 2016.