NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week as prices rose and Gulf Coast drivers stayed put because of Tropical Storm Lee coupled with wildfires in Texas, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Average demand fell 3.5 percent from a year ago and declined 2.4 percent from the previous week, MasterCard said.

Prices per gallon rose 3 cents week-on-week on average across the United States, MasterCard said, and at $3.66 were 36.6 percent higher than a year earlier.

The four-week average for demand marked its 25th straight decline, down 2.7 percent from a year earlier.