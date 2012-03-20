(Adds graphic)
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. average gasoline demand
rose last week, compared with the previous week, as families
took advantage of the warm weather and spring break during which
many schools were closed, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending
Pulse report.
Demand in the week to March 16 rose 3.4 percent, the
SpendingPulse report showed.
Last week's gasoline consumption, however, was 5.6 percent
lower than a year earlier as prices were up 7.9 percent over
levels seen in the same period last year.
A gallon of gasoline went for $3.84 last week, 7.00 cents
higher than the week before, MasterCard said.
"The year-over-year declines are still steep since we are at
a lower starting point this year," said MasterCard analyst John
Gamel.
The four-week moving average for demand dropped for the 52nd
straight week, down 6.6 percent compared with last year,
MasterCard data showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Jim Marshall)