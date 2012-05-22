(Adds link to graphic)
NEW YORK May 22 U.S. gasoline demand rose last
week from the previous week as pump prices continued to slide
ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, MasterCard said in its
SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Gasoline demand in the week to May 18 rose 1.3 percent
against the week to May 11, the report showed, after a 20 cent
drop in retail prices over the past six weeks. Consumption
typically picks up with the Memorial Day, the start of the U.S.
summer driving season.
U.S. gasoline prices dipped 3 cents from the previous week
to average $3.73 a gallon, down 4.8 percent from year-ago
levels.
Consumption was down 0.9 percent against year-ago levels,
marking the smallest year-on-year decline since the week to Aug.
26, 2011, MasterCard said.
New England and the West Coast showed the biggest
year-on-year increases, up 1.9 and 2.2 percent, respectively,
while the Midwest showed the biggest decline, off 2.8 percent
versus 2011 levels.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by David Gregorio and
M.D. Golan)