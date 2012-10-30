Oct 30 U.S. retail gasoline demand in the week
to Oct. 26 fell from a year earlier, just before Hurricane Sandy
bashed the East Coast, MasterCard said in its weekly
SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Last week's gasoline consumption fell 1.3 percent from a
year ago, but was just 0.1 percent lower than in the previous
week, MasterCard's report showed.
The group said it expected Sandy to have a push-pull effect
on demand.
"Typically during a Hurricane, there is a pre-pumping surge
before the storm hits as drivers stock up on gasoline for their
cars and portable generators followed by a slump after the storm
due to power outages and road closures," said John Gamel,
gasoline analyst for MasterCard Advisors SpendingPulse.
At an average $3.62 a gallon, gasoline prices fell 14 cents
from a week ago but were 4.9 percent costlier than last year,
MasterCard added.
The four-week moving average for demand for the week ending
Oct. 26 fell by 2.4 percent compared with year-ago levels.
Consumption is down 3.8 percent year to date.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Editing by David Gregorio)