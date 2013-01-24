NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. retail gasoline demand
rose 2.7 percent last week compared with the week before as the
price per gallon fell, MasterCard said in its weekly
SpendingPulse report on Thursday.
A gallon of gasoline sold for $3.31 per gallon on average
last week, 1 cent cheaper than in the week to Jan. 11 and 2.4
percent lower than a year earlier, MasterCard said.
Demand, however, was 1.3 percent lower than a year ago,
according to the data. The four-week moving average for demand
also fell last week, down 1.9 percent from year-ago levels.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates
retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.