By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK May 7 Americans hit the road in record
numbers this winter, reigniting a long debate that may determine
whether global oil markets hold steady or tumble anew. But many
economists and academics are split on whether prices matter when
it comes to gasoline demand.
On the face of it, the answer seems obvious. The over 40
percent slide in nationwide gas prices last year to nearly $2 a
gallon led to more frequent and longer drives, fuelling a 5
percent jump in gas use in December and January, the fastest
such growth in 11 years, according to U.S. government data.
Yet many energy economists have long argued that it is
economic activity and employment, not prices, that hold the
greatest sway over how much gas Americans burn each day.
"More jobs means more commuters," says Phillip Verleger,
president of consultancy PKVerleger and energy economist.
However, some academics are now challenging that notion with
more than just anecdotal evidence. A soon-to-be released study
that relies on data culled from credit card purchases at the
pump suggests consumers are significantly more responsive to
prices than previously believed.
And the debate will sharpen in the coming weeks, as pump
prices have rebounded by nearly 30 percent from their January
lows, threatening to dampen the nascent roadway renaissance. At
the same time, the U.S. economy is expected to build on its long
recovery.
Monthly non-farm payrolls data on Friday is expected to show
unemployment falling to 5.4 percent, the lowest since 2008,
according to a Reuters poll.
If the price-effect believers are correct, U.S. gasoline
demand, which accounts for about a tenth of the world's oil use
at 9 million barrels per day (bpd), may soon slow.
DEMAND BOUNCES BACK
Most energy economists dismiss gas prices as a harbinger of
gasoline demand. In the long term, of course, high prices
encourage people to buy more fuel efficient cars or move closer
to work, both trends that have tempered demand in recent years.
But in the short term it is a basic necessity, with few
options to escape paying for it.
Wallace Tyner, an energy economist at Purdue University,
said rises in income and other economic factors typically have
10 times greater impact on U.S. gasoline demand than prices.
In academic parlance, the "demand elasticity" of gasoline
is generally estimated at around -0.02 to -0.04 in the short
term, meaning it takes up to a 50 percent swing in the price of
gasoline to raise or lower demand by 1 percent. In its
forecasts, the U.S. Energy Information Administration uses an
elasticity figure of -0.02.
But recent history is challenging that orthodoxy.
"Gasoline prices have dropped around 30 percent, while
incomes have gone up no more than 3 percent," said Tyner. "Thus,
the drop in gasoline price over this period likely has been
about as important as the increase in income."
A new preliminary study by Matthew Lewis, a professor of
Economics at Clemson University, and three other researchers
suggests a 12 percent swing in pump prices would raise or lower
gasoline demand by 1 percent, roughly five times higher than the
EIA formula.
They argue that previous research relied too heavily on
flawed monthly federal figures of gasoline demand that do not
accurately reflect daily or weekly changes in behavior. Previous
studies also did not take into account regional peculiarities,
such as access to public transportation.
The fall in pump prices "is likely to be the major factor"
behind the uptick, Lewis said.
TENSION BUILDS
Over the latter half of last year, consumers had every
reason to buy more fuel, with prices falling and the economy
expanding in tandem. Yet it remains to be seen how they respond
to an environment of less-cheap prices but more abundant jobs.
Some reckon it should make little difference if the economy
keeps humming along. Overall, the U.S. economy has added more
than 3.5 million jobs since January of 2014. About one in seven
of them will commute to work via truck or car, driving an
average of 26 minutes, according to U.S. Census data.
The construction sector is a particularly strong driver of
demand as more carpenters, electricians and pipefitters hit the
U.S. roads.
"People that build houses drive trucks," Verleger said.
But the fall in oil prices is not universally beneficial.
In North Dakota, home to the booming Bakken oil patch,
mileage has surged 37 percent since 2010 as the shale drilling
boom fueled employment and heavy truck traffic - both of which
are slowing sharply as companies slash spending. Nationwide, the
number of miles driven has gained just 8 percent.
Conversely, New Jersey, which has struggled more than other
states to recover economically, saw job growth of 3 percent
since 2010, and miles traveled has been relatively flat.
"There's the income effect," said Joseph Seneca, an
economics professor at Rutgers University. "In New Jersey, we've
had tepid overall economic activity, so it's not surprising to
have tepid growth in traffic volumes."
