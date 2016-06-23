UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. road travel rose by 2.6 percent in April compared to a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Travel for the month was estimated at 272.8 billion vehicle miles, according to the DOT. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources