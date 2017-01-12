NEW YORK Jan 12 Motorists drove 262.2 billion miles (422 billion km) on U.S. roads in November, a 4.3 percent increase from a year prior and the highest volumes ever for the month, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Overall, motorists drove 2.95 trillion miles on U.S. roads through November, the highest volumes ever for the first 11 months of the year, government data shows. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)