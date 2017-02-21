NEWSMAKER-BHP's new chairman built reputation on Amcor turnaround
SYDNEY, June 16 BHP's new chairman Ken MacKenzie, an avid sailor, is not afraid to rock the boat.
NEW YORK Feb 21 Motorists drove a record 3.22 trillion miles (5.2 trillion km) on U.S. roads last year, a 2.8 percent rise from 2015 and the fifth consecutive year of year-over-year increases, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday.
Motorists logged 263.6 billion miles on U.S roads in December , a 0.5 percent increase over the previous December, the DOT data showed.
Vehicle miles traveled are closely watched by energy analysts and traders, as its a good indicator of gasoline demand in a country that accounts for 10 percent of global gasoline consumption.
U.S. gasoline demand for 2016 is expected to be at record levels when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases new data later this year.
U.S. gasoline demand is showing signs of weakness early in 2017, stoking fears that it could hamper the recovery of global crude oil prices.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
SYDNEY, June 16 BHP's new chairman Ken MacKenzie, an avid sailor, is not afraid to rock the boat.
* Global oil supply & demand balance: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ
LONDON, June 15 Some U.S. shale producers claim they can produce oil profitably with prices well below $50 per barrel or even $45 per barrel; the oil market is likely to put those claims to the test.