(Repeats story published earlier on June 5, no changes to
headline or text)
By Jarrett Renshaw and Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, June 5 Even with Americans on track to
drive a record number of miles this year, government data shows
U.S. gasoline demand has been lackluster, and the South is to
blame.
If the Energy Department data is correct, the U.S. Gulf
Coast is having an unusual influence on the overall decline in
gasoline usage so far this year. But analysts and traders said
the region's status as a global refining hub may be skewing both
the national and regional numbers.
U.S. gasoline demand in the first quarter was down 2.7
percent from a year earlier, according to the latest monthly
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The Gulf
Coast accounted for 71 percent of the decline.
Gulf Coast gasoline demand, which ranks behind the East
Coast and the Midwest, was down 11 percent in the first quarter,
EIA data showed.
EIA uses "product supplied" as a proxy to measure U.S.
gasoline demand. Product supplied measures the changes in volume
of gasoline and other products at primary sources, such as
refineries and storage terminals.
The Gulf Coast is the U.S. refining hub, sending products
all over the U.S. and the globe. This makes it the most
difficult region in which to track the flow of products,
analysts and traders said. This means, for example, if the EIA
overestimates exports, it would underestimate U.S. demand.
"The Gulf Coast has a lot of statistical noise," said Robert
Campbell, head of oil products markets at consultancy Energy
Aspects.
Campbell said he was not certain the EIA figures will be
revised upward down the road, but he said the Gulf Coast market
is showing no evidence that demand is down. The federal agency
puts out final numbers in about a year.
"The cash gasoline market continues to be strong, refineries
are running at high rates, and there's only been modest
inventory builds," Campbell said. "There's no signs of distress,
so that's telling."
Gulf coast cash conventional gasoline RU-DIFF-USG traded
on Friday at about 6.25 cents below benchmark futures
largely in line with year ago levels. Meanwhile, the more liquid
CBOB CBOB-DIFF-USG strengthened last week to a near three-week
high.
U.S. Gulf Coast refineries processed a record 9.45 million
barrels of crude oil last week, according to the EIA, marking
the third consecutive week above 9 million barrels. Meanwhile,
gasoline inventories have remained near five-year highs, despite
robust exports, EIA data showed.
U.S. driving volumes in the Gulf Coast also suggest gasoline
demand remained strong during the first quarter.
Texas motorists log the second-most miles in the United
States, trailing only California. Texas drivers traveled 1.9
percent more miles on the state's roads and highways through
March than they did last year, according to the latest figures
from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Overall, motorists logged 272 billion miles (438 billion km)
on U.S. roads and highways in March, up 0.8 percent from a year
earlier, the Transportation Department said.
U.S. vehicle miles traveled were up 1.5 percent
year-over-year through the first three months of 2017.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Devika Krishna Kumar; editing
by David Gregorio)