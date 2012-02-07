* U.S. gasoline demand off 2.8 pct week on week
* Four-week average demand falls for 46th straight week
* Graphic on U.S. gasoline demand link.reuters.com/mak44s
(Adds details, graphic)
Feb 7 U.S. gasoline demand last week fell
by more than 5 percent for the third straight week compared with
year-ago levels, according to weekly data from MasterCard
SpendingPulse.
Retail gasoline demand fell 5.3 percent from a year ago and
2.8 percent from the previous week, the report said. High prices
and concerns about the economy have weighed on demand, according
to analysts.
The report showed the four-week average U.S. demand fell for
the 46th straight time last week, down 4.9 percent compared with
a year ago. Pump prices rose by 8 cents on average to $3.47 per
gallon, 11.9 percent higher than the same week last year.
Overall gasoline demand dipped to 8.27 million barrels per
day (bpd) last week, the lowest level in a month.
The Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions showed the
biggest year-on-year declines, down 5.7 percent in the week, the
data showed. The Rocky Mountain region showed the smallest drop,
off 4 percent against 2011 levels.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Additional reporting by
Matthew Robinson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)