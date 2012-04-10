(Corrects to drop reference to Easter and Passover weekend in
the second paragraph)
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. gasoline demand fell
once again last week, down 0.8 percent from the previous week,
as prices rose to just under $4 a gallon, MasterCard said in its
weekly Spending Pulse report on Tuesday.
Gasoline demand in the week to April 6 fell 2.4 percent
compared with the same week last year, MasterCard said.
A gallon of gasoline cost $3.94 at the pump last week , 2
cents higher than the previous week. This was 5.9 percent more
expensive than a year earlier.
The U.S. department of energy projects retail gasoline
prices will peak in May at an average $4.01 a gallon.
MasterCard data also showed the four-week moving average for
demand dropped for the 55th straight week, down 4.7 percent from
a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)