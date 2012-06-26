NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. gasoline demand fell last week as an uncertain economic outlook forced motorists to cut back on non-essential driving, MasterCard's SpendingPulse report showed on Tuesday.

Demand fell by 3.5 percent in the week to June 22 compared with the same week a year ago, MasterCard data showed.

Week-over-week gasoline consumption was flat over the last two weeks.

Gasoline sold for $3.48 a gallon last week, down 10 cents from two weeks ago and 3.9 percent lower than during the comparable week last year.

The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 66th consecutive week, down 3.2 percent from a year earlier.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

MasterCard changed the frequency of this report this summer from weekly to every two weeks. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by John Wallace)