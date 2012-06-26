(Adds graphic)
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. gasoline demand fell last
week as an uncertain economic outlook forced motorists to cut
back on non-essential driving, MasterCard's SpendingPulse report
showed on Tuesday.
Demand fell by 3.5 percent in the week to June 22 compared
with the same week a year ago, MasterCard data showed.
Week-over-week gasoline consumption was flat over the last
two weeks.
Gasoline sold for $3.48 a gallon last week, down 10 cents
from two weeks ago and 3.9 percent lower than during the
comparable week last year.
The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 66th
consecutive week, down 3.2 percent from a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
MasterCard changed the frequency of this report this summer
from weekly to every two weeks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by John Wallace and
M.D. Golan)