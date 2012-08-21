Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
NEW YORK Aug 21 High pump prices restrained U.S. gasoline demand over the last two weeks as motorists chose to stay put rather than pay more for the fuel, MasterCard said in its biweekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Gasoline demand fell 2.3 percent from a year ago in the two weeks ended Friday, Aug. 17, while the price per gallon rose 18 cents, according to the report. At an average of $3.71 a gallon, prices were 3.3 percent higher than a year earlier.
Demand dropped 1.9 percent between the week ended Aug. 10 and the one ended Aug. 17, the report added. Last week's four-week moving average for demand was 2.7 percent lower than a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other payment forms, including cash and checks.
It changed the frequency of its report this summer from weekly to every other week.
MUNICH, Feb 19 Israel's defence minister said on Sunday Iran had an ultimate objective of undermining Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and called for a dialogue with Sunni Arab states to defeat "radical" elements in the region.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.