Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. motorists pumped more gasoline in the two weeks leading to the Labor Day holiday than they did a year ago, when Hurricane Irene disrupted travel plans, the bi-weekly SpendingPulse report from MasterCard showed on Wednesday.
Gasoline demand in the two weeks ending on Aug. 31 rose 0.1 percent from the same period in 2011, according to the report.
It was the first year-over-year rise in gasoline demand in a year.
Demand got a boost last week as drivers prepared for their final summer holiday, the long Labor Day weekend. Last week's gasoline consumption was 4.2 percent higher than a year ago, MasterCard said. The yearly comparisons were also distorted by the effects of the hurricane last year.
Prices kept climbing as Gulf Coast refineries shut operations last week ahead of storm Isaac, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane last week.
On average, a gallon of gasoline sold for $3.80 during the two weeks, 9 cents higher than the previous weeks.
In week-to-week terms, demand first dropped by 0.4 percent in the week to Aug. 24 then increased by 1.9 percent last week, the report showed.
Last week's four-week moving average for demand was 1.1 percent lower than a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other payment forms, including cash and checks.
It changed the frequency of its report this summer from weekly to every other week.
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.