By Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK Jan 22 Americans drove 4.3 percent more miles in November than they did a year earlier, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation, as falling gasoline prices helped boost year-over-year driving for the 21st straight month.

The 4.3 percent jump in vehicle miles traveled was the largest year-over-year increase in the month of November since at least 1990. At 233.2 billion miles, November's volumes were a historic high for the month, federal data shows.

Vehicle miles traveled for the year through November were up 3.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, federal data showed.

Steadily sliding gasoline prices have encouraged more driving. The average U.S. pump price for gasoline was $1.85 a gallon on Friday, compared to $2.04 a year ago, according to motorists' advocacy group AAA.

Driving activity in the United States is closely watched since the country accounts for about 10 percent of global gasoline demand.

U.S. refiners continued to benefit from the surge in driving demand that has buoyed crack spreads and profits, as they ran their plants at full tilt to take advantage of the increased demand. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)