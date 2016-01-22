(New throughout, adds more details from DOT report)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK Jan 22 Americans drove 4.3 percent
more miles in November than they did a year earlier, according
to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of
Transportation, as falling gasoline prices helped boost
year-over-year driving for the 21st straight month.
The 4.3 percent jump in vehicle miles traveled was the
largest year-over-year increase in the month of November since
at least 1990. At 233.2 billion miles, November's volumes were a
historic high for the month, federal data shows.
Vehicle miles traveled for the year through November were up
3.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, federal data
showed.
Steadily sliding gasoline prices have encouraged more
driving. The average U.S. pump price for gasoline was $1.85 a
gallon on Friday, compared to $2.04 a year ago, according to
motorists' advocacy group AAA.
Driving activity in the United States is closely watched
since the country accounts for about 10 percent of global
gasoline demand.
U.S. refiners continued to benefit from the surge in driving
demand that has buoyed crack spreads and profits, as they ran
their plants at full tilt to take advantage of the increased
demand.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
David Gregorio)