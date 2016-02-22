UPDATE 8-Oil rises toward $56 on Libyan field shutdown, Syria
* OPEC cuts, tension over Syria support market (Updates prices, adds analysts' comments, changes dateline from LONDON)
NEW YORK Feb 22 Americans drove 4 percent more miles in December than they did a year earlier, according to data released on Monday by the U.S. Department of Transportation, as falling gasoline prices helped boost driving on a year-over-year basis.
At 268.5 billion miles, December's seasonally adjusted volume was a historic high for the month, federal data showed. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices