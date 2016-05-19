NEW YORK May 19 The number of Americans
traveling by car for the Memorial Day holiday will hit an
11-year high this year, fueled by a growing economy and low
gasoline prices, the nation's largest motorists' advocacy group
said on Thursday.
AAA projected 33.9 million people will hit the road and drive
50 miles (80 km) or more from home during the upcoming Memorial
Day holiday period, the most since 37.3 million in 2005.
The expectation for strong driving numbers is welcome news
for U.S. refiners, who are banking on the summer driving season
to resurrect profits that plummeted during the recent fall and
winter seasons.
The 2.1 percent increase in driving volumes for the May 26
to May 30 period from the holiday weekend a year before will
bring the auto share of holiday travel to 89 percent, the
highest since AAA began tracking in 2000, underscoring how low
pump prices have led consumers to consider driving as a low-cost
alternative to flying.
"The great American road trip is officially back thanks to
low gas prices, and millions of people from coast to coast are
ready to kick off summer with a Memorial Day getaway," Marshall
Doney, AAA president and chief executive, said in a statement.
The national average price of gas is $2.26 a gallon, roughly
17 percent less than the average price of $2.75 on Memorial Day
last year.
Overall holiday travel, including airplanes, is expected to
reach more than 38 million travelers, also the second-highest
after 2005 figures, AAA said.
The most recent data from the U.S. Department of
Transportation shows the U.S. road renaissance, spurred in part
by the crude oil rout and lower unemployment, remains strong.
U.S. motorists logged 232.2 billion miles in February, the
most for any February, up 5.6 percent from a year earlier,
according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. That was the
largest year-over-year bump since at least 1991, it said.
Driving activity in the United States is closely watched
since the country accounts for about 10 percent of global
gasoline demand.
