(Adds details)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Motorists logged 287.5 billion
miles on U.S. roads in July, the most ever for the month and a 2
percent increase over last year, according to data released
Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The latest figures show motorists are on pace to break the
annual record for the year for vehicles miles traveled on U.S.
roads amid low gasoline prices and an improving economy.
Motorists logged 1.58 trillion miles through June, beating
the previous record of 1.54 trillion miles set last year.
Despite the record volume of vehicle miles, U.S. refiners
are witnesses their worst gasoline margins in at least five
years for most of the summer thanks to stubbornly high
inventories.
Driving activity is closely watched since the United States
accounts for about 10 percent of global gasoline demand.
Gasoline demand in June was the highest ever, according to
the latest figures from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, which began tracking gasoline demand in 1945.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)