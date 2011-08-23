* U.S. gasoline demand down 4.2 pct vs last year
* U.S. gasoline demand down 0.8 pct week-on-week
* U.S. gasoline prices dip 4 cents from previous week
NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. retail gasoline demand
fell again last week despite another drop in pump prices,
MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
U.S. demand dropped by 4.2 percent in the week to Aug. 19
compared with the year-ago level.
Demand fell 0.8 percent compared with the week to Aug. 12,
even as prices fell 4 cents from a week earlier to average
$3.59 a gallon, the report showed.
Gasoline consumption has been hard hit by high prices this
summer, the traditional peak driving period. The four-week
moving average for demand, down 3.8 percent in the week to Aug.
19 compared with year-ago levels, has fallen for 22 consecutive
weeks.
"High unemployment, uncertain economic conditions, and
gasoline prices 30 percent higher than last year's levels,
could have all contributed to the lower demand these past two
months," the MasterCard report said.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
