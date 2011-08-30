UPDATE 7-Oil prices edge up on short covering, gasoline jumps
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last week for the first time in over a month as Eastern Seaboard residents filled their tanks to evacuate for Hurricane Irene, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Demand rose 1.3 percent in the week to Aug. 26 compared with a year earlier, largely because of strong consumption related to the hurricane on the East Coast, MasterCard said.
Compared to the previous week, demand rose 2.5 percent.
The average price of gasoline at the pump last week fell a cent from the week before to $3.58 a gallon, MasterCard said.
"Prices at the pump are starting to level off as oil prices in the commodity markets have remained relatively steady," MasterCard gasoline analyst John Gamel said in a note.
The four-week average for demand fell 2.7 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.
(Graphic on four-week average demand: link.reuters.com/dah62k )
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)
