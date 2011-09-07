* Demand down 4.2 pct year-on-year - MasterCard

* Demand fell 5.9 pct week-on-week

* Four-week average demand down 3 pct

* Average gasoline price up 5 cents from last week (Adds graphic, details)

NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell precipitously last week as Hurricane Irene brought East Coast driving to a halt, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Wednesday.

Average demand fell 4.2 percent year-on-year last week, before the Labor Day holiday weekend, as Irene damaged road infrastructure when it pummeled the Eastern Seaboard states.

Demand fell 5.9 percent compared with the previous week, when drivers were filling their tanks to prepare for Irene.

High prices further depressed demand. The average cost of gasoline at the pump last week rose 5 cents from the week before to $3.63 a gallon.

The four-week average for demand fell 3 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

(Graphic on four-week average demand:

link.reuters.com/dah62k)

Consumption was especially hit in the central Atlantic and New England regions, which were in Irene's path, MasterCard data showed.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N), estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson and Jim Marshall)