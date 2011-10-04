* Gasoline demand down 2.9 pct y-o-y

Oct 4 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week from a year earlier as motorists drove less due to economic uncertainty and elevated pump prices, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand dropped 2.9 percent year-on-year as a gallon of gasoline cost 28.6 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed.

On a week-to-week basis, the average price of a gallon at the pump dipped 10 cents to $3.46, while consumption rose 0.9 percent.

Apart from a lackluster labor market and economic problems, MasterCard cited the improved fuel efficiency of the U.S. vehicle fleet as a reason for the year-on-year decline.

The four-week moving average for demand, down 2.5 percent last week compared with year-earlier levels, has fallen for 28 consecutive weeks, the data showed. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/dah62k )

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc MA.N, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Gregorio)