* Gasoline demand down 3.1 pct versus year ago

* Demand up 2.2 pct week-on-week

* Average gasoline price up 2 cents to $3.42 a gallon

Oct 18 U.S. retail gasoline demand dipped yet again last week compared with a year earlier as the price of the fuel rose for the first time in a month, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand dropped 3.1 percent year-on-year after prices at the pump climbed 2 cents a gallon from the previous week.

A gallon of gasoline was 21.3 percent more expensive year-on-year, averaging $3.42 at the pump, MasterCard said.

Still, demand rose 2.2 percent from the previous week.

The four-week moving average was down 2.8 percent last week compared with year-ago levels and was down for the 30th straight time.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N), estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

