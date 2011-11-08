Nov 8 U.S. retail gasoline demand last week
declined 3.6 percent from a year ago, the largest dip in two
months as pump prices were up 22.5 percent over the same
period, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on
Tuesday.
Demand for gasoline was also down from the previous week,
even though pump prices were down 2 cents a gallon from a week
earlier.
Demand in the week to Nov. 4 dropped by 3.6 percent from a
year ago, the report said. At an average $3.43 a gallon,
gasoline was 22.5 percent more expensive than a year ago.
Demand fell 1.3 percent from the previous week, MasterCard
said. The four-week moving average for demand, down 3 percent
last week from year-ago levels, has fallen for 33 consecutive
weeks.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc MA.N,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)