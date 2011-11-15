* Weekly gasoline demand down 4.4 percent year on year

* Demand up 1.5 percent from previous week

* Four-week moving average down 3.4 percent

(Adds graphic)

Nov 15 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell sharply last week as prices at the pump remained much higher than last year, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand dropped by 4.4 percent in the week to Nov. 11 compared to year-ago levels. Gasoline prices, unchanged from last week, were 19.9 percent higher than a year ago at $3.43 a gallon, the report said.

From the previous week, demand rose 1.5 percent, MasterCard said.

The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 34th consecutive week, down 3.4 percent compared with year-ago levels.