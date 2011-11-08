* Demand down 3.6 pct from a year ago -MasterCard

* Gasoline use declines 1.3 pct from previous week

* Gasoline 2.00 cents cheaper at $3.43 a gallon

(Adds Graphic)

Nov 8 U.S. retail gasoline demand last week declined 3.6 percent from a year ago, the largest dip in two months as pump prices were up 22.5 percent over the same period, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand for gasoline was also down from the previous week, even though pump prices were down 2 cents a gallon from a week earlier.

At an average $3.43 a gallon, gasoline was 22.5 percent more expensive than a year ago.

Demand fell 1.3 percent from the previous week, MasterCard said. The four-week moving average for demand, down 3 percent last week from year-ago levels, has fallen for 33 consecutive weeks.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on four-week average:

link.reuters.com/mak44s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc MA.N, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Alden Bentley)