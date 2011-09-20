NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. retail gasoline demand
fell from year-ago levels last week as pump prices hovered more
than 30 percent above levels seen 12 months earlier, MasterCard
said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Demand dropped 1.1 percent year-on-year in the week to
Sept. 16 as pump prices, though down 4 cents a gallon from the
previous week, were 32.6 percent higher than a year before.
A gallon of gasoline went for $3.62 on average last week,
MasterCard said.
Gasoline consumption rose 4.5 percent from the previous
week as motorists in Gulf Coast and East Coast states returned
to the highways after having stayed put for Tropical Storm Lee
and Hurricane Irene.
Demand seasonally drops in the weeks after the U.S. Labor
Day holiday weekend in early September.
The four-week moving average for demand, down 1.9 percent
last week compared with year-ago levels, has fallen for 26
consecutive weeks, the data showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)