NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell from year-ago levels last week as pump prices hovered more than 30 percent above levels seen 12 months earlier, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand dropped 1.1 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 16 as pump prices, though down 4 cents a gallon from the previous week, were 32.6 percent higher than a year before.

A gallon of gasoline went for $3.62 on average last week, MasterCard said.

Gasoline consumption rose 4.5 percent from the previous week as motorists in Gulf Coast and East Coast states returned to the highways after having stayed put for Tropical Storm Lee and Hurricane Irene.

Demand seasonally drops in the weeks after the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend in early September.

The four-week moving average for demand, down 1.9 percent last week compared with year-ago levels, has fallen for 26 consecutive weeks, the data showed.