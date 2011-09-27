WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
Sept 27 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell again last week as consumers balked at high pump prices, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Demand dropped 2.7 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 23 as prices, though down 6 cents a gallon from the previous week, were 31.4 percent higher than a year before at $3.56 a gallon.
"Year-over-year declines in gasoline consumption persist under elevated prices at the pump as well as economic uncertainty," John Gamel, gasoline analyst for MasterCard Advisors SpendingPulse, said in the report.
Gasoline consumption fell 2 percent from the previous week, the report said. Demand seasonally drops in the weeks after the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend in early September.
The four-week moving average for demand, down 2.9 percent last week compared with year-ago levels, has fallen for 27 consecutive weeks, the data showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Dale
Hudson)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.