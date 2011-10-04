Oct 4 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week from a year earlier as motorists drove less due to economic uncertainty and elevated pump prices, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand dropped 2.9 percent year-on-year as a gallon of gasoline went for 28.6 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed.

Even so, the average price of a gallon at the pump dipped 10 cents from the previous week to $3.46, while on a week-to-week basis, consumption rose 0.9 percent.

Apart from a lackluster labor market and economic problems, MasterCard cited the improved fuel efficiency of the U.S. vehicle fleet as a reason for the year-on-year decline.

The four-week moving average for demand, down 2.5 percent last week compared with year-earlier levels, has fallen for 28 consecutive weeks, the data showed.