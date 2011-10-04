UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Oct 4 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week from a year earlier as motorists drove less due to economic uncertainty and elevated pump prices, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Demand dropped 2.9 percent year-on-year as a gallon of gasoline went for 28.6 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed.
Even so, the average price of a gallon at the pump dipped 10 cents from the previous week to $3.46, while on a week-to-week basis, consumption rose 0.9 percent.
Apart from a lackluster labor market and economic problems, MasterCard cited the improved fuel efficiency of the U.S. vehicle fleet as a reason for the year-on-year decline.
The four-week moving average for demand, down 2.5 percent last week compared with year-earlier levels, has fallen for 28 consecutive weeks, the data showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.